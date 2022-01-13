HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie Adds Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai (Exclusive)

Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl, Warner Bros. and DC Film’s feature for HBO Max that is now in production in Glasgow.

Leslie Grace is toplining the production, playing Barbara Gordon, the DC heroine who is part of the Batman family and daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon.

J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Justice League while Michael Keaton is returning in some iteration of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Brendan Fraser is also in the cast and will play the villain.

Plot details are being kept under the cowl and no character descriptions for the trio of actors have been revealed.

Armed with a script by Christina Hodson, Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the movie. Kristin Burr (Cruella) is producing.

Front is a BAFTA Award-winning veteran actress who most recently appeared with Hugh Laurie in sci-fi drama Avenue 5 as well as part in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson has appeared in supporting roles in dozens of shows and movies, including the Bourne franchise and last year appearing in the Jodie Foster drama The Mauritanian. He has a role in the long-delayed Sony-Marvel movie, Morbius.

Kai is a screen and theatre actor who was a regular on the British soap Emmerdale Farm and appeared on shows such as Killing Eve and London Kills.

No release date has been set for Batgirl.

A previous version incorrectly stated that Batgirl was filming in London.