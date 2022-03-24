Matt Reeves Releases Deleted ‘The Batman’ Scene With Barry Keoghan’s Joker

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released online a previously teased scene in which Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader meets Barry Keoghan’s Joker at Arkham Asylum.

Below is a scene where Batman seeks the Joker’s help in figuring out the identity of the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Reeves linked to this site, where fans have to solve three riddles to watch the footage, though it’s also circulating elsewhere online.

In the theatrical cut, the Joker doesn’t show up until the very end of the three-hour film, when he has a chat with a newly incarcerated Riddler.

“What’s interesting is that the reason that Joker’s in the movie is there was actually another scene that was earlier,” Reeves explained previously to IGN. “And because the movie is not an origin tale for Batman, but it’s his early days, it really is an origin tale for the Rogue’s Gallery’s characters. And for me, I think [it’s] this idea that the Joker is not yet the Joker, but they already have this relationship.”

Reeves than elaborated on the Silence of the Lambs-like sequence where Batman seeks the help of another killer mastermind to understand his current prey.

“The scene that was not in the movie, the scene that this is really the companion to, which is actually a really cool scene that will release at some point, it’s a scene where Batman is so unnerved because the Riddler is writing to him,” Reeves said. “And he’s like, ‘Well, why is this guy writing to me?’ And he figures he’s got to profile this killer.

“He goes to see another killer that he’s clearly had an experience with in these first two years. And this killer in this story is not yet the character that we come to know, right? So everybody’s in their infancy,” he continued. “So in the comics, these characters often declare their alter egos in response to the fact that there’s a Batman out there. And so here, we have a Joker who’s not yet the Joker.”

Since the film’s release, The Batman has grossed $411 million in domestic box office and spawned HBO Max to order a spinoff series centered around Colin Farrell’s the Penguin.