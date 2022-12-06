‘Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham’ Sets Voice Cast (Exclusive)

‘Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham'

The Dark Knight is headed to the 1920s in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, with A Million Little Things actor David Giuntoli starring as Batman.

The actor leads a voice cast that includes Tati Gabrielle as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen, John DiMaggio as James Gordon, Patrick Fabian as Harvey Dent, Brian George as Alfred and Jason Marsden as Dick Grayson and Young Bruce Wayne.

The film is inspired by the 2001 graphic novel by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey. It is part of DC’s Elseworlds line, which tells stories set outside the DC universe. Sam Liu produces and co-directs, with Christopher Berkeley also co-directing. The film has a script from Jase Ricci.

In Doom That Came to Gotham, explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashes an ancient evil, and returns to Gotham after being away for two decades. Batman battles Lovecraftian supernatural forces and encounters allies and enemies such as Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face and James Gordon.

Other members of the cast include Karan Brar as Sanjay “Jay” Tawde, David Dastmalchian as Grendon, Navid Negahban as Ra’s al Ghul, Emily O’Brien as Talia al Ghul and Martha Wayne, Tim Russ as Lucius Fox, Matthew Waterson as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Jeffrey Combs as Kirk Langstrom, William Salyers as Cobblepot, Gideon Adlon as Oracle and Darin De Paul as Thomas Wayne.

Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau are producing, with Sam Register and Michael Uslan executive producing.

The project, from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, is expected in the spring of 2023.