‘Batman Unburied’ Enlists Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler (Exclusive)

Hasan Minhaj is headed to Gotham City. The politically savvy comedian will voice the Riddler in Batman Unburied, the Spotify podcast hailing from The Dark Knight scribe David S. Goyer.

In addition to Minhaj, new additions to the cast include Lance Reddick as Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne; Toks Olagundoye as Batman’s mother, Martha Wayne; John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter; and Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale, the comic book character played by Kim Basinger in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989).

Lance Reddick Courtesy Spotify

Batman Unburied also stars Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Jason Isaacs as Alfred. Here’s the logline: “When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.”

Minhaj rose to prominence on The Daily Show and went on to create Netflix’s Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. He is preparing to take his Peabody-winning one-man show on the road with the Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester tour kicking off this month.

Toks Olagundoye Courtesy Spotify

Reddick recently wrapped up seven seasons on Amazon Prime’s Bosch and appeared onscreen last year in Regina King’s One Night in Miami and Amazon’s Sylvie’s Love. He has been a part of a number of seminal television shows, including HBO’s Oz and The Wire as well as Fox’s Fringe. He has Netflix’s Resident Evil series on his upcoming docket.

Olagundoye played Hayley Shipton on ABC’s Castle and appeared on the final seasons of HBO’s Veep and Showtime’s Shameless. Her voice work includes Disney’s DuckTales and Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego.

Rhys-Davies’ lengthy career has seen him appear in a number of iconic properties, including Indiana Jones and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, in which he played Gimli.

Burch, an actor and writer known for Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, won an Emmy for her work on Adventure Time. Her video game voice work includes Horizon Zero Dawn and the Borderlands franchise.

John Rhys-Davies Courtesy Spotify

Batman Unburied is the first podcast stemming from an expansive 2020 pact between DC and Spotify. Other DC characters expected to join the podcasting universe in the future include Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman and Batgirl.

Other talent behind the podcast includes executive producers Goyer, Keith Levine and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four; executive producers Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify; physical production by Wolf at the Door; and director Alex Kemp. Batman Unburied is written by Eric Carrasco, Saladin Ahmed and Rebecca Klingel, who serve as executive producers, as well as co-executive producer Graham Westerson.

Ashly Burch Courtesy Spotify

No release date has been set for the series.