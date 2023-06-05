Becky G Joins DC Movie ‘Blue Beetle’ in Key Voice Role

- Share this article on Facebook
Singer and actress Rebbeca Marie Gomez, also known as Becky G, has been tapped to voice a key role in Blue Beetle, Warner Bros.’s family adventure feature based on the DC Comics character.
Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role and as the character’s alter ego, Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who, per the studio, unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Reyes to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny.
Related Stories
Gomez will voice the entity known as Khaji-Da, a being that imbues and controls the Scarab. The singer-actress made the announcement Monday on social media.
The movie is due to open domestically Aug. 18 and is a big step in the representation space, putting Latinos front and center in the comic book movie genre.
Also in the cast are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, as well as Susan Sarandon, George Lopez and Harvey Guillén, among others.
The screenplay is by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Producing are John Rickard and Zev Foreman, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.
As Becky G, Gomez is known for her songs “Shower,” which went multi-platinum, as well Latin tracks “Mamiii” and “Mayores.” Among her acting work is a starring appearance a Yellow ranger Trini in 2017’s Power Rangers movie and on Lee Daniel’s hip-hop drama series, Empire.
