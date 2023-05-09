‘Beetlejuice 2’ Set for Fall 2024

Warner Bros. has set a date to return to the world of Beetlejuice. The studio has carved out Sept. 6, 2024 date for Beetlejuice 2, the long-gestating sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 feature that starred Michael Keaton as the titular ghost.

The film will reunite Burton with his Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who sources say will play the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the first installment. Keaton is expected to return as well, and the feature has a script from Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Marvel Studios already has Blade dated for Sept. 6, 2024. However, the studio on Friday pressed pause on the film amid the writer’s strike. It had been set to go into production next month, and now it is unclear if it will still make its Sept. 6, 2024 date. Warners may be counting on Blade moving.

The original Beetlejuice also starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara. The feature brought in $80 million on a $15 million budget and has remained in the pop culture consciousness ever since, spawning a musical and animated series.

The sequel has long been talked about, with multiple writers offering takes, and Burton publicly waffling over if he would be involved. Things took shape in the spring, with Ortega entering talks to star and the production making plans for a summer shoot in London.

Ahead of Wednesday’s debut, Ortega told The Hollywood Reporter of working with Burton: “It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”