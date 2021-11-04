Behind the Camera Awards Announces Honorees, Presenters Including Kristen Stewart, Regina King

Watch brand Hamilton is once again teaming with Los Angeles Confidential magazine on the Behind the Camera Awards to honor filmmaking talent. The 11th annual event is set for Nov. 13 at Hollywood’s Avalon events space with Insecure star Yvonne Orji on board to host the festivities.

Per today’s announcement, honorees and presenters are “selected from films released during the year and/or qualified and presented at the most recent prestigious film festivals of Cannes, Toronto, Venice and AFI.”

The honorees and presenters lineup include Pablo Larraín for Spencer presented by his star Kristen Stewart; cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast presented by the film’s Jamie Dornan; breakthrough director Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter presented by her husband and a co-star in the film, Peter Sarsgaard; editor Peter Sciberras for The Power of the Dog presented by the film’s Kirsten Dunst; costume designer Antoinette Messam for The Harder They Fall presented by star Regina King.

Additional honorees and presenters to be featured are The Guilty sound editors Mandell Winter and David Esparza presented by the film’s Jake Gyllenhaal; Red Rocket producers Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Alex Coco and Shih-Ching Tsou presented by breakout star Simon Rex; composer Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch from an undisclosed presenter; Carlos Lopez Estrada will receive an animation award for his work on Raya and the Last Dragon from the film’s voice actress Awkwafina; and Coda creatives will receive a craft achievement prize from the film’s star Marlee Matlin.

The event is also supported by Beam Suntory. More information about Hamilton can be found here.