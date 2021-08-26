‘Behind The Screen’: ‘The Social Dilemma’ Director on Why Tech Regulation Is “Absolutely Needed”

A new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast features the filmmakers behind The Social Dilemma, a seven-time Emmy-nominated documentary that examines the dark side of social media.

Released on Netflix, The Social Dilemma received Emmy nominations for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, as well as in the categories for writing, directing, editing, cinematography, music and sound editing.

Director Jeff Orlowski, producer Larissa Rhodes, and editor Davis Coombe are featured in this Behind the Screen conversation.

“Political polarization has become the de-facto output of this [social media] technology and is a threat to our democracy. We can’t have this country operate in a functional way if people just listen to things that most satisfy their whims and ideology,” Orlowski says, adding that since they made the documentary, they spoke with more than 80 politicians and “we are hearing more and more that politicians are extremely worried about this. They feel and they see the polarization on a daily base. It’s harder and harder to build consensus. It’s harder and harder to work on anything in a bipartisan manner.”

He adds that he is seeing bipartisan interest in addressing this issue. “They are still trying to figure out what can be done and how can it be done. But we are in a very different place than we were a few years ago,” Orlowski says. “This conversation is changing so rapidly in Washington, in the EU and international parliaments and I think tech regulation is going to be coming down soon, just because so many people recognize that it is absolutely needed.”

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features interviews with directors, editors, cinematographers and other talent behind the making of features and episodic content.