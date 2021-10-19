Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem Go Behind the Scenes of ‘I Love Lucy’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos.

Starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, the story examines various personal and professional challenges faced by the iconic entertainment couple. The movie also stars Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat.

The drama follows five days in September 1952, as the I Love Lucy cast and crew produce a single episode, amid both Ball and Arnaz facing their own crises. Those include an investigation against Ball by the House of Un-American Activities Committee for potential ties to Communism and Arnaz’s tabloid cover spread titled “Desi’s Wild Night Out.”

In the teaser, which runs just over a minute, Kidman’s Ball narrates amid the flutter of the couple’s behind-the-scenes work on set, making a case for why she and her husband are one of Hollywood’s biggest powerhouses. “I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System. I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse. I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing. I work side-by-side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me.”

In a three-minute video released last Friday, Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz celebrated Sorkin’s take, highlighting the casting of the film and how both Kidman and Bardem capture Ball and Arnaz’s spirits and relationships.

Being the Ricardos will be released later this year.