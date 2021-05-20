Hollywood Flashback: Bela Lugosi Introduced the World to Zombies in 1932

Robert Frazer (center) and Madge Bellamy with Bela Lugosi (third from right) and the undead in White Zombie.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which opened May 14 in theaters and hits Netflix on May 21, owes a tip of the hat — and perhaps the crumbling of a limb — to 1932’s White Zombie, the first zombie film.

An independent feature shot primarily on the Universal lot and starring Bela Lugosi, White Zombie was not met with the same critical plaudits bestowed on Universal’s Dracula — the horror flick that made Lugosi a star — and Frankenstein, both released in 1931. “If it succeeds in nothing else,” wrote one critic, “it at least teaches any number of people in the audience what a Zombie is.” As THR‘s review put it: “A ‘Zombie,’ according to native superstition, is a creature half dead, but one without the blood-sucking proclivities of the vampire of Dracula fame.”

The movie, based on the 1929 book The Magic Island by William Seabrook, follows a woman who travels to Haiti, where she falls under the spell of voodoo master Murder Legendre (Lugosi), who has staffed his sugar mill with zombies. One downfall was that the film, directed by B-movie horror maestro Victor Halperin, was old-fashioned and corny — a big step backward from the strides made in the genre by Universal’s previous output. The performances were over-the-top, and the score came mostly from old silent-picture cues. But White Zombie benefited from a forward-thinking promotional campaign dreamed up by Hal Horne, publicity director for the movie’s distributor, United Artists.

Horne lured crowds of curious New Yorkers to the Rivoli Theatre, drawn to “the sudden appearance of nine zombies” lumbering atop the marquee, as he later wrote. The women wore “white flowing robes,” the men appeared to have been “dug up from the ground.” To sell the illusion, loudspeakers blasted “the screeching of vultures, the grinding of the sugar mill and the beating of the tom toms among other nerve-wracking sounds.” Zombie was a modest box office success — it even led to a contract for Halperin at Paramount Pictures — and enjoyed an afterlife as a midnight movie, replete with Rocky Horror-style audience participation.

THR declared ‘White Zombie’ to have “box office written all over it” in its June 17, 1932, review. The Hollywood Reporter

