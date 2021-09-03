‘Belfast’ Trailer: Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench Travel Back to 1969 in Kenneth Branagh Film

Focus Features has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming drama Belfast, starring Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, and Ciarán Hinds.

Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast tells the story of a young boy from a working-class family named Buddy, played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his turbulent childhood living in Northern Ireland during the 1960s. The trailer, which is predominantly in black and white, opens with a voiceover from Dench’s character who is Buddy’s grandmother.

“We all have a story to tell,” she explains. “But what makes each one different is not how this story ends, but rather, the place where it begins.”

The two-minute clip shows Buddy playing in the streets of Belfast and his parents (Balfe and Dornan) expressing their love for each other and music amidst the backdrop of the brewing civil war in their native country.

Belfast premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Thursday and will have another showing at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie will be released in theaters on Nov. 12.

Branagh, who is a Belfast native, wrote and directed the film, which he has described as his most personal yet. He is known for his acting and directing in previous movies like Much Ado About Nothing, Thor, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Watch the trailer below.