Ben Affleck Returning for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Arthur Curry and Bruce Wayne are reteaming, with Jason Momoa revealing that Justice League costar Ben Affleck will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, after fans on a Warner Bros. bus tour apparently caught wind that Affleck was there filming with him.

Affleck previously announced his retirement as Batman in 2019, and has been open about personal and professional strife that came with the role. So, it came as a surprise two years ago when it was revealed Affleck was suiting up once more for The Flash, the Ezra Miller starring film due out June 23, 2023 and that will also feature Michael Keaton as Batman.

It was assumed that would be Affleck’s final time in the role, but now he is poised to return earlier with Lost Kingdom arriving March 17, 2023.

Affleck played Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. At one point, he was to direct and star in The Batman before stepping back.

“I showed somebody the Batman script,” Affleck told The New York Times in 2020. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.'”

The Batman ultimately went on to star Robert Pattinson and was directed by Matt Reeves. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, meanwhile, hails from filmmaker James Wan.