Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film.

The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.

Bateman will play an attorney-turned-branding-guru, Davis will star as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan’s mother, while Tucker will play Nike exec Howard White, and Wayans will play a pioneering Black coach. And Damon will star as a sneaker salesman and former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck will play the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Damon and Affleck starred in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which was directed by Gus Van Sant for which they won the Academy Award for best original screenplay. Prime Video will stream the Nike sports marketing pic in over 230 territories worldwide, with production having begun in Los Angeles.

Affleck has never directed Damon in a feature before, and the duo collaborated on the script, which was penned by Alex Convery. Affleck and Damon are also producing alongside Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley and David Ellison.

Executive producers include Jon Weinbach, Jesse Sisgold, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, John Graham, Drew Vinton, Jordan Moldo and Peter E. Strauss.