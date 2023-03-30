Ben Affleck Reveals Details Around Wonder Woman’s Cameo in ‘The Flash’

If you don’t want any spoilers about The Flash, stop reading now.

Alas, the usually media-savvy Ben Affleck has dropped a clanger by revealing details about a certain key DC character cameo in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming The Flash.

Affleck, who is currently on a press tour to promote his film Air: Courting a Legend, appeared on the latest episode of Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman’s SmartLess podcast. Affleck, while sharing his thoughts on playing Batman again, ventured into spoiler territory, telling the hosts about the nature of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo, which The Hollywood Reporter previously reported would take place along with appearances from other members of Zack Snyder’s Justice League ensemble.

Despite seemingly recognizing mid-sentence that he may have revealed something he shouldn’t have, Affleck proceeded to give details of the scene that he and Gadot filmed.

“I don’t want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught — I get saved — by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” Affleck shared, acknowledging that the “spoiler DC assassins” might be listening. “She saves me … with the lasso of truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work.”

The actor added that his performance in The Flash was the first time he really understood the character and it ultimately made him want to come back to play the hero again. “It’s my best shit I’ve done as [Batman],” he said, excitedly. “I finally figured out how to play the guy. I was like, ‘Hold on, I quit. I know I quit. But I got it now!’”

In his Hollywood Reporter cover story, Affleck shared similar sentiments, noting that with the Justice League, he liked “a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman],” but that “those stories became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting.” However, he “did finally figure out how to play that character.”

“I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do?” he continued. “I tried to fit myself into a Batman.”

Speaking further about his time working on the Justice League, Affleck said “you could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth.”

“I was going to direct a Batman, and [Justice League] made me go, ‘I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited,'” he added. “That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some shitty experiences. It broke my heart.”

Still, the actor praised Snyder’s “genius” for going back to AT&T and convincing them to let him deliver his own four-hour cut of the movie, noting that it was “the silver lining” of the entire experience. “I went and did it. And now [Zack Snyder’s Justice League] is my highest-rated movie on IMDb,” Affleck said.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran resetting the DC cinematic universe, The Flash was set to be Affleck’s final appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and, if his admission is true, potentially the final big-screen outing of Gadot’s Wonder Woman, though the cameos are rumored to be up in the air. Muschietti’s long-awaited film stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash and will feature Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod and Michael Keaton as another version of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash hits cinemas on June 16.