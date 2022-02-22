Signature Hires ‘One Shot’ Producer Ben Jacques as Head of U.K. Production

Signature Entertainment has hired award-winning British producer Ben Jacques as its head of U.K. production.

The newly-created role adds some major firepower to the company’s production push, with Jacques responsible for driving, developing and delivering the company’s growing slate of U.K. film productions.

Jacques and Signature previously collaborated on 2017’s crime thriller The Hatton Garden Job, financed, distributed and executive produced by Signature, with Jacques serving as lead producer. Their second co-production was recent Scott Adkins thriller One Shot, which was financed and co-produced by Signature’s U.S. production arm Signature Films. Jacques’ other co-producing credits include iBOY, London Heist, Green Street 3, I Am Soldier, Accident Man 2, Erica, The Marine 6: Close Quarters and Never Back Down: Revolt.

“Having been working hand in hand with Signature on numerous productions over the last decade, it’s wonderful to be joining the team in-house and continuing their ambitious vision for U.K. productions, it feels like coming home,” said Jacques, who will report to Signature CEO and found Marc Goldberg.

“I’m delighted Ben has joined us, we have a hunger to continue building on our reputation for producing high quality British content and Ben has demonstrated he can deliver,” said Goldberg. “We want to support a broad range of voices and filmmakers stretching across different budget levels that complement the incredible slate of films we distribute in the UK.”

Signature’s previous U.K. productions include thriller The Courier, starring Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman, actioner Final Score, starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan, and the acclaimed thriller Bull. Upcoming releases include Confession starring Colm Meaney, Hounded with Samantha Bond and Ed Westwick WWII thriller Wolves of War.

Signature’s distribution, production and international divisions recently came together under one roof after its original stakeholders bought the company back from private equity firm FFI, which had acquired the distribution arm in 2018.