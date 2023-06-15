Ben Kingsley-Led Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Jules’ Lands at Signature for U.K. and Ireland (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Signature Entertainment has acquired the U.K. and Irish rights to Protagonist Pictures’ sci-fi comedy Jules, starring Oscar winner Ben Kingsley (Sexy Beast).
The film is led by Kingsley and also stars Harriet Sansom Harris (Licorice Pizza), Jane Curtin (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Zoe Winters (Succession).
The feature was produced by Deborah Liebling (65) and Andy Daly (Review), Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), and Oscar nominee Marc Turtletaub (Little Miss Sunshine), who also directed the project from a script written by Gavin Steckler (Review).
Related Stories
The movie focuses on Milton (Kingsley) who lives in a small town and is getting more forgetful and isolated with age. “When an extra-terrestrial crash lands in his backyard, destroying his beloved birdbath, the two form an unlikely bond,” according to a plot description.
Bleecker Street previously acquired the North American rights to the feature.
The deal for Britain and Ireland deal was negotiated between Signature’s director of acquisitions and TV Elizabeth Williams and Protagonist’s acting head of sales Lina Marrone.
“Jules is a funny, feel-good gem of a film that we cannot wait to release later this year,” Williams said. “We are delighted to be working with the Protagonist team once more on another high-quality, must-see independent film and look forward to sharing Jules with audiences across the U.K. and Ireland very soon.”
Added Protagonist chief commercial officer George Hamilton: “It’s exciting to be partnering with the outstanding team at Signature who will introduce this heart-warming comedy to audiences in the U.K. and Ireland. Jules is such an enjoyable and comical story with a stellar cast, led by the brilliant Sir Ben Kingsley.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Olga Kurylenko
‘Extraction 2’ Review: Chris Hemsworth Returns for Netflix’s Brainlessly Over-the-Top Sequel
-
-
The Little Mermaid
Asia’s Movie Theaters Get Innovative to Fill Seats: Dog-Friendly Cinemas, ‘Little Mermaid’ Cosplay and Critic-Hosted Screenings
-
-
-
Wes Anderson
Scarlett Johansson on ‘Asteroid City’ and Dream Co-Star She Hasn’t Had Yet: “I’d Love to Work With Tom Cruise”