Ben Kingsley-Starring Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Jules’ Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to the Ben Kingsley-led sci-fi comedy Jules.

Director Marc Turtletaub’s pic, which debuted and won the Stolman Audience Award for best feature at the Sonoma Film Festival, will get an exclusive release in theaters on Aug. 11.

Jules follows Milton, played by Kingsley, who lives a quiet life but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls Jules, and life become complicated when two neighbors discover Jules and the government quickly closes in.

Jules culminates with the three neighbors finding meaning and connection later in life, thanks to the unlikely stranger they meet. The film also stars Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters, Jade Quon and Jane Curtin.

Written by Gavin Steckler, Jules is produced by Debbie Liebling, Andy Daly and Michael B. Clark. Alex Turtletaub and Marc Turletaub also produced for Big Beach. David Bausch served as an executive producer.

Bleecker’s upcoming slate includes Alice Troughton’s The Lesson, Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later in which she also stars alongside David Duchovny, Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut The Starling Girl, and Guy Nattiv’s Golda, starring Helen Mirren.

The acquisition deal was brokered by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Andrew Karpen’s Bleecker Street, with Range Media Partners working for the filmmakers. Big Beach was represented by Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.