Cannes: Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella Join Dave Bautista in Lionsgate Action Comedy ‘The Killer’s Game’

The Killer’s Game is getting more players.

Joining Dave Bautista in the Lionsgate action comedy will be Oscar winner Ben Kingsley and Star Trek and The Mummy star Sofia Boutella

JJ Perry, the stunt man turned director who was behind Netflix vampire feature Day Shift, will direct the project from a screenplay by Rand Ravich and X-Men scribe Simon Kinberg.

Based on the same-name novel of the same name by Jay Bonansinga, The Killer’s Game follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who, according to the film’s synopsis, “is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.” James Coyne handling recent rewrites.

Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Steve Richards for Endurance Media, which is financing the project, as well as Kia Jam. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will exec produce for Dogbone Entertainment, along with Scott Lambert.

Lionsgate is selling the project out of the Cannes market.

Kingsley, repped by CAA, the U.K.’s Independent and Goodman Genow, has an upcoming slate that includes Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix. He will also reprise his Marvel character Trevor Slattery, first seen in Shang Chi, in the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man.

Boutella will next be seen leading Zach Snyder’s new film, Rebel Moon. She is repped by CAA, 42, Untitled, and Hansen Jacobson.