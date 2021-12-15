Ben Schwartz Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal’s monster movie Renfield.

Nicholas Hoult is leading the call sheet, which also includes Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina.

Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans.

Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage.

Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will be given the “gift” of immortality by his vampire master.

Renfield takes a look at that toxic and co-dependent relationship, bringing it to a modern-day setting in an adventure story that is said to be comedic in tone.

Schwartz will play a mobster.

Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s Ghosted and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, penned the script based on an original story outline from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

McKay and Kirkman are producing along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s producing partner, Samantha Nisenboim, is exec producing.

Schwartz is best known for his comedic and voice work, including voice-starring in Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel, due out next year, as well as shows such as Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. He will next be seen in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s AppleTV+ miniseries The Afterparty as well as the second season of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s Netflix series Space Force.

He is repped by WME, Haven Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole.