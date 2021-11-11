Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett Team for ‘The Champions’ Adaptation

Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett are set to star in the movie adaptation of The Champions, the 1960s British sci-fi and spy drama series.

Stiller will also direct and produce through his Red Hour Productions the project for ITV Studios America, New Republic Pictures and Blanchett’s Dirty Films. Dennis Spooner created the original TV series about UN agents surviving a plane crash in the Himalayas and receiving superpowers by an advanced civilization.

As the agents return to the outside world, they use their new powers to become champions of law, order and justice. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic will produce the project alongside Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini of Dirty Films.

In 2007, Guillermo del Toro was attached to adapt The Champions for United Artists when Tom Cruise was behind the film studio. The Stiller-directed adaptation marks the next project under a New Republic and Dirty Films first look deal, after Queen Bitch & The High Horse, to be directed by Bert and Bertie.

“I’ve long wanted to work with Ben — the director and the actor. He is one of the most engaged and versatile directors working today. Anyone who can make both Zoolander and Escape at Dannemora is a creative force to be reckoned with,” said Blanchett in a statement.

“I’m a huge fan of Cate’s for a very long time. I’m hoping this project will help people to finally take her seriously as an actress,” added Stiller in his own statement.

Blanchett is currently starring in the Todd Field-directed feature Tar and recently completed work on Eli Roth’s Borderlands. Stiller is in post-production on the Apple+ workplace thriller Severance after directing the drama.

He is also attached to direct and produce the features Bag Man for Focus Features and London, based on a short story by Jo Nesbo and set to star Oscar Isaac.

Blanchett is repped by CAA, while Stiller is repped by UTA.