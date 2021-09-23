Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy Face a Surreal Cat Obsession in ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which follows the life and work of a British artist.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the painter whose work — playful and even psychedelic — helped to permanently alter the public perception of cats. Set between the late 1800s and 1930s, the story follows Wain on his journey of supporting his family and eventually falling in love while capturing the “ridiculous, frightened and brave” nature of cats and their world.

At the trailer’s start, the burgeoning love story between Wain and his family’s governess Emily Richardson (Foy) — punctuated by a comedic scene of Richardson’s own painting work — is woven between sequences of adorable kittens, jumping about and mewing.

But as the trailer goes on, Wain’s desire to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and better understand his own life and love turns dark, as his obsession with felines and his love for Richardson begin to affect his mental health and finances.

“How you’ve managed to conjure images of such delight at such a dark time, I don’t know,” Toby Jones’ mustached character tells Wain.

The film is directed by Will Sharpe, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Stephenson (Luca), based on a story by Stephenson. The high-profile cast also includes Olivia Colman, Richard Ayoade, Taika Waititi, Nick Cave, Toby Jones and Sophia di Martino.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will premiere in U.S. theaters Oct. 22 before heading to Prime Video in the U.S. on Nov. 5.