Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Survival Film ‘The End We Start From,’ Starring Jodie Comer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Katherine Waterston have joined survival film The End We Start From, starring Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and directed by BAFTA-winning director Mahalia Belo (Ellen,
Requiem, The Long Song).
Based on the heart-wrenching novel by Megan Hunter and adapted for the screen by BAFTA-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), the film tells a hopeful story about the trials and joys of new motherhood in the midst of devastating floods that swallow up the city of London. “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos,” according to a plot description. “As a woman and her new-born try to find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this dystopian portrayal of family survival and hope.”
Related Stories
Comer said: “My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn. Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love.”
Cast members joining Comer include Strong (1917, Kingsman), Joel Fry (Cruella), Gina McKee (My Policeman), Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials) and Cumberbatch.
The film is produced by Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland (The Mauritanian) for Cumberbatch’s production firm SunnyMarch, Liza Marshall (Temple) for Hera Pictures, Amy Jackson (Aftersun) and Sophie
Hunter. Executive producers are Cumberbatch, Comer, Strong, Sébastien Raybaud, Fanny Soulier, Pieter Engels, Kate Maxwell for Anton, Dave Caplan and Jason Cloth for C2 Motion Picture Group, Eva Yates and Claudia Yusef for BBC Film and Lizzie Francke for the British Film Institute.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Jennifer Lawrence on Motherhood, Equal Pay and Renewed Activism: “Politics Are Killing People”
-
Olivia Wilde
Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spat on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Co-Star: “Complete Fabrication”
-
-
Venice 2022
Venice: ‘Argentina, 1985’ Director Santiago Mitre on the Trial That “Created Democracy in Argentina”
-