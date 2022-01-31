Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, Noah Jupe to Star in Justin Kurzel Sci-Fi Film ‘Morning’

The A-list projects are gathering ahead of the virtual European Film Market.

The latest big-league film to be unveiled sees Oscar and BAFTA winner Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Little Women, Big Little Lies) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place I & II, Honey Boy) join Morning, the upcoming sci-fi feature from Justin Kurzel (Snowtown, Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed). Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Imitation Game) will also star in a supporting role, while he also executive produces alongside Dern.

Morning is set in a near future where society has a pill that does away with the need to sleep. With the added help of an artificial sun, there is finally no end to morning daylight, living and work. But as a young generation grows up deprived of the world of sleep, is it time for them to rebel and reclaim their dreams?

HanWay Films will handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the EFM. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping the U.S. sale.

Morning was written by Manchester-born writer Sam Steiner whose screenplay was picked up by Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland’s SunnyMarch. SunnyMarch’s head of film, Leah Clarke, is producing alongside Ackland. Cumberbatch will executive produce alongside Dern and Jayme Lemons, through their company Jaywalker Pictures, and Marnie Podos. The film will reunite Kurzel with several of his previous collaborators including Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Adam Arkapaw (The King, Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth, True Detective) and BAFTA Award nominated costume designer Alice Babidge (Nitram, The Dig).

Kurzel’s most recent feature film Nitram was nominated for the Palme d’Or and lead actor Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In addition to Morning, Steiner’s current projects include horror film Banquet, to be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

Dern and Kurzel are represented by CAA and Jupe is represented by CAA, Grandview and The Artist Partnership. Cumberbatch and SunnyMarch are represented by UTA. Steiner is represented by Under New Mgmt and CAA.