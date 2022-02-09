Berlin: Agnieszka Holland to Direct ‘Kafka’ Biopic

Agnieszka Holland at the 2020 premiere of 'Charlatan' at the Berlin Film Festival.

Oscar-nominated Polish director Agnieszka Holland (Charlatan, In Darkness) is re-teaming with her Charlatan team, including Marek Epstein and producer Sarka Cimbalova, on Kafka, a biopic on legendary Jewish-Czech writer Franz Kafka.

Cimbalova’s Marlene Film and Sam Taylor and Mike Downey’s Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME) will co-produce Kafka, which the producers describe as “a dazzling kaleidoscopic mosaic of a film that dramatizes the famous writer’s life and imagination in a series of standalone vignettes that span Kafka’s life from his birth in pre-war Prague, up to his tragic death in Berlin in 1924 and into scenes from the future he envisioned.”

Epstein is penning a script based on a story by Downey. The team will present the project to financiers online at the Berlinale Co-production Market on Saturday. Holland’s Charlatan premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and, as the official candidate of the Czech Republic, made the 2021 Oscar shortlist for best international feature.

“It’s great to have the team back together again,” said Marlene Film’s Cimbalova. “And I really appreciate the fact that we are back in the Berlinale co-production market after the success of our film Charlatan in the Berlinale.”

The producers are currently in negotiations with sales companies on the film and are planning a spring 2023 shoot.