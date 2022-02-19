Berlin: Domestic Violence Drama ‘Happiness’ Wins Panorama Audience Award

Happiness, a look at domestic violence through the lens of traditional, misogynistic Kazakh rituals, from director Askar Uzabayev, has won the Panorama Audience Award for best drama at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival. Cem Kaya’s Love, Deutschmarks and Death, an examination of 60 years of Turkish music in Germany, which also serves as an alternative post-war musical history of both countries, won the top honor for best documentary.

The two awards, voted on by members of the Berlin audience, were announced Saturday. Both winners will receive an extra gala screening in Berlin on Sunday.

Klondike, Maryna Er Gorbach’s drama set in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in July 2014, as fighting is taking place on the nearby Russian-Ukrainian border, took second place for best drama. Flávia Neves’s Brazilian feature Fogaréu was the third-favorite drama in this year’s Panorama line-up, according to Berlin audiences.

Among Panorama documentaries, Nicolò Bassetti’s Into My Name, which Elliot Page has come on board to executive produce, took second prize. The doc follows four friends as they go through their gender transitions. Third place went to Myanmar Diaries, a documentary shot by an anonymous collective of filmmakers in Myanmar which documents government violence in the country since the military coup there a little over a year ago. Myanmar Diaries also won Berlin’s best documentary honor and the Amnesty International film award for the best film at Berlin 2022.