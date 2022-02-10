Berlin According To: European Film Market Director Dennis Ruh

What’s your state of mind going into another virtual market?

Confidence in the extensive online platform we created and the improvement of many services. At the same time, I hope that this is the last time that a pandemic forces us to move markets completely online.

What do you miss most about the physical markets?

Coincidental encounters… those cannot be transferred to the virtual world. And of course, market screenings on the big screen, perceiving the resonance of buyers and professionals.

What do you miss most about Berlin in particular?

The mixing and mingling of the EFM crowd at the Gropius Bau and Marriott Hotel. Having lunch at the Gropius Mirror Restaurant, Potsdamer Platz being flooded by film professionals, the whole city buzzing and bustling with movie enthusiasts from all over the world. The market nights, which are legendary for their networking opportunities at legendary and always surprising Berlin locations.

What’s been your best and worst experience with the virtual markets of the past two years?

The best experience was the realization that online networking formats can work. I was very skeptical at first, but in times of being stuck at home in lockdowns those formats helped to gather, to connect and to easily arrange informal meetings.

As the worst experience, I would rate the spamming, which resulted from bad algorithms used for matching tools.

What has changed about how you do business?

Of course, the general use of video conferencing, which is how I do most of my business communication now. The advantages are obvious, but I see, more and more, the downsides and I try to reduce the time spent there. I would always prefer to meet in person, if possible.

Any Zoom etiquette tips?

Being on time is essential, especially when meeting more than one person. Having an agenda ready and being prepared helps to keep the Zoom time down. Ending a meeting when it’s actually finished, not extending it until your Zoom slot ends.

What’s your favorite, only-in-Berlin moment from physical festivals/markets past?

There are so many great moments and stories, so it’s not easy to pick one… I remember one bizarre story when a sales agent invited his clients to a club and didn’t inform the guests that he just booked for a limited time. Some clients stayed longer and found themselves with general guests entering for an uninhibited party, and the clients were asked to follow the (un)dress code. I think this can only happen in Berlin.

What aspect of Berlin, or the physical markets, did you used to complain about but now find yourself missing?

Definitely the revolving door at the Gropius Bau entrance. That was usually the number one thing everyone complained about. The huff of this retarding barrier has given way to the romantic memory of unscheduled clapping eyes on and waving hi from behind the glass to peers and old friends.

Assuming we have a physical market next year, what’s the first thing you’ll do after landing in Berlin for EFM 2023?

This question is more for the non-Berliners, I guess. Most of the market participants will be surprised about landing at the new Berlin airport that has been opened already in fall 2020. Our participants at the last physical EFM in February 2020 still landed at the old Tegel airport, which is not operating anymore. So, practically the first thing people will do after landing, might be finding their directions into the city.