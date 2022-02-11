Berlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Join ‘Lights Out’

Upcoming action film Lights Out, starring Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Scott Adkins and Dermot Mulroney, has added Blue October frontman Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and UFC fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to its cast.

The movie, from Firebrand and being sold at the virtual EFM by The Exchange, comes from director Christian Sesma (Paydirt), based on an original screenplay by Garry Charles (Welcome to Acapulco) and Chad Law (The Hit List), and follows a drifting ex-soldier (Grillo) who turns underground fighter with the help of a just released ex-con, pitting him against corrupt cops and hired killers now gunning for him and all those he cares about.

Nolasco’s list of credits includes Fox’s TV series Prison Break, Transformers, and Max Payne, and he recently wrapped filming Hulu’s romantic comedy The Valet. Cerrone is a Utlimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter in the welterweight division, where he goes by the nickname of Cowboy. He is known for his roles in Spencer Confidential, The Equalizer 2 and Apartment 213. Furstenfeld, meanwhile, is the frontman of the multiplatinum recording artist Blue October, and recently made his acting debut in Section 8.

“Amaury is such a fantastic and versatile talent. Cowboy and Justin are great artists in their own right. It’s wonderful to have them join our cast,” said Burrows.

Nolasco is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Innovative Artists, Cerrone by the Gersh Agency, and Furstenfeld by Rainmaker Artists.