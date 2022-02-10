Berlin: Lionsgate Takes ‘Escape the Field’ for North America, U.K.

Lionsgate has picked up rights for North America and the U.K. for Escape the Field, a psychological thriller from first-time director Emerson Moore.

The feature, written by Moore, Joshua Dobkin and Sean Wathen, focuses on six strangers who suddenly awake in a remote cornfield, stripped of their possessions but left with a handful of seemingly random items, including an antique lantern and an old revolver with a single bullet. An alarm sounds and traps appear everywhere. The group realizes they have been thrown into a deadly game and need to solve a diabolical puzzle if they want to survive.

Lionsgate is planning a multi-platform release for Escape The Field in May. DDI is handling international sales for the film and pitching it to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival’s virtual European Film Market this week.

Shane West (Gotham), Theo Rossi (True Story), Jordan Claire Robbins (The Umbrella Academy), Tahira Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Julian Feder (The Doorman) and Elena Juatco (Jann) star in Escape the Field. Jason Moring and Michael Philip produced the film for Cr8iv DNA, together with Moore under his Anacapa Pictures banner.

Moring negotiated the deal with Lauren Bixby and Allison Lynch from Lionsgate on behalf of the filmmaking team.

Deadline first reported the Lionsgate deal.