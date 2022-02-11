Berlin: Tim Blake Nelson, Clifton Collins Jr. Join Millennium’s ‘Bricklayer’ (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Old Henry) and Clifton Collins Jr. (Star Trek, Westworld) have signed on to co-star alongside Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev in Bricklayer, the new action-thriller from director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger), which Millennium Media is producing and selling at Berlin’s virtual European Film Market this week.
Eckhart headlines the would-be franchise as a former CIA operative forced out of retirement to confront and unravel an international conspiracy. Hannah Weg (Septembers of Shiraz) and Matt Johnson (Into the Blue) have penned the screenplay. Shooting is set to start in March at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana studios in Greece and the company’s Bulgarian backlot.
The project is being positioned as an indie actioner along the lines of Millennium’s Has Fallen franchise. Eckhart appeared alongside star Gerard Butler in the first two Has Fallen films: Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016). Nelson has a supporting role in the third feature in the franchise, 2019’s Angel Has Fallen.
Alan Siegel, Butler and Danielle Robinson from G-Base are producing Bricklayer together with Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Rob Van Norden. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley are executive producers.
Nelson is repped by UTA, Gateway Management Company, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman. Clifton Collins Jr. is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
M. Night Shyamalan
Berlin Jury President M. Night Shyamalan on Getting Respect as Genre Filmmaker: “You’re Always a Bit of a Stepchild”
-
International
Berlin: Freestone Founder on the Japanese Film Industry’s COVID, Streaming and Gender Equality Struggles
-
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance on Learning to Be a Tailor for ‘The Outfit,’ His Activism and Why Elon Musk Is Dangerous
-
-
international
Berlin Hidden Gem: Exploring Shame and Social Media Fakery in Dark Kiwi Comedy ‘Millie Lies Low’
-