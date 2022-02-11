Berlin: Tim Blake Nelson, Clifton Collins Jr. Join Millennium’s ‘Bricklayer’ (Exclusive)

Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Old Henry) and Clifton Collins Jr. (Star Trek, Westworld) have signed on to co-star alongside Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev in Bricklayer, the new action-thriller from director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger), which Millennium Media is producing and selling at Berlin’s virtual European Film Market this week.

Eckhart headlines the would-be franchise as a former CIA operative forced out of retirement to confront and unravel an international conspiracy. Hannah Weg (Septembers of Shiraz) and Matt Johnson (Into the Blue) have penned the screenplay. Shooting is set to start in March at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana studios in Greece and the company’s Bulgarian backlot.

The project is being positioned as an indie actioner along the lines of Millennium’s Has Fallen franchise. Eckhart appeared alongside star Gerard Butler in the first two Has Fallen films: Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016). Nelson has a supporting role in the third feature in the franchise, 2019’s Angel Has Fallen.

Alan Siegel, Butler and Danielle Robinson from G-Base are producing Bricklayer together with Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Rob Van Norden. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley are executive producers.

