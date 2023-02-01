×
Berlin Unveils Competition Jury, Adds Animated ‘Art College 1994’ to Lineup

Veteran director Johnnie To, 'Babylon' casting director Francine Maisler, and Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani are among the group joining Berlinale 2023 jury president Kristen Stewart.

Berlinale 2023 Competition Jury
Berlinale 2023 Competition Jury Kristen Stewart, Radu Jude © Alexander Janetzko, Valeska Grisebach © Iris Janke, Golshifteh Farahani © Philip Gay, Francine Maisler © Sam Taylor-Johnson, Carla Simón © David Ruano, Johnnie To © Kei-Chi To

The Berlinale Film Festival on Wednesday announced the four women and two men who will join Jury President Kristen Stewart to judge this year’s international competition lineup.

Veteran Hong Kong director Johnnie To (Election, Vengeance), Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Berlinale Golden Bear winners Radu Jude (Bad Luck Banging Or Looney Porn) and Carla Simón (Alcarràs), German director Valeska Grisebach (Western), and U.S. casting director and producer Francine Maisler (12 Years A Slave, Babylon) will help pick the Berlinale winners this year.

Berlin also added Art College 1994, an animated feature set in 1990s China from Chinese director Liu Jian, to the 2023 competition line-up. With the last-minute addition, there are now 19 films in the running for the 2023 Gold and Silver Bears.

In addition to the main jury, the Berlinale named the three-member jury for its Encounters section, with Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili (Beginning), Greek actor Angeliki Papoulia (Dogtooth) and Former Cannes Directors’ Fortnight artistic director Paolo Moretti judging the competition sidebar.

For the first time, Berlin’s television section, the Berlinale Series, will also include a competition section, with seven shows in the running. A three-person jury of Danish showrunner Mette Heeno (Splitting Up Together), U.S. actor André Holland (The Eddy) and Israeli producer Danna Stern (Fauda, Shtisel) will pick the inaugural winner, presenting the award on Feb. 22.

The 73rd edition of the Berlinale runs Feb. 16-26.

