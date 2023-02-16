Berlin: Gael Garcia Bernal, Renate Reinsve and Berenice Bejo Join Sci-Fi Drama ‘Another End’

There seems to be no end to the supply of new indie projects at this year’s Berlin European Film Market. As the 2023 EFM kicked off Thursday, Newen Connect, the distribution arm of fast-growing production and sales group Newen Studios, added a new title, Another End, with a starry cast and high-concept sci-fi premise that is sure to get buyers buzzing.

Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Amores Perros), The Worst Person in the World breakout Renate Reinsve and The Artist and The Past headliner Berenice Bejo have signed on to star in Another End. Italian director Piero Messina (Netflix TV series Suburra: Blood on Rome) will write and direct.

The film is set in a not-too-distant future where technology allows people to say a final farewell to those who have died. A blurb on the project sent to potential buyers — “what remains of all the love that the bodies promise each other when their time is over?” — suggests Another End will sit firmly on the art house side of sci-fi, akin to brainy speculative genre movies such as Claire Denis’ High-Life or Steven Soderbergh’s Solaris.

Italy’s Indigo Film, producers of Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner The Great Beauty and the Oscar-nominated Youth, will produce. The project is still in preproduction.