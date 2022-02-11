Berlin According to Distributor Charles Tremblay

What’s your state of mind going into another virtual market? Fatigue… But in person or online, our goal remains consistent. We are always searching for the best films to bring to Canadian audiences.

What do you miss most about the physical markets? Screening films in cinemas and meetings in person. But mostly it’s the energy and, in the best of times, the electricity and excitement.

What do you miss most about Berlin in particular? The food and its user-friendliness.

What’s been your best and worst experience with the virtual markets of the past two years? Even with all the downsides, it’s been mostly positive. We’ve managed to acquire some fantastic films and even in virtual form. What we do is pretty unique and fun. Worst would be the relative un-user-friendliness of some of the viewing platforms. At least for a tech challenged person like me.

What has changed about how you do business? COVID hasn’t changed how we acquire films as much as it has changed the types of films we acquire.

Any Zoom etiquette tips? Hmmm… I don’t know… Wear pants?

What’s your favorite, only-in-Berlin moment from physical festivals/markets past? Having a vodka-infused dinner at Pasternak on the first night.

What aspect of Berlin, or the physical markets, did you used to complain about, but now find yourself missing? Traveling to markets all year long can be exhausting. But at this point in the pandemic, I don’t know anyone in our business who doesn’t miss it.

Assuming we have a physical market next year, what’s the first thing you’ll do after landing in Berlin for EFM 2023? One of two extremes, probably. Hit Mein Bar ICI on Auguststrasse and then head to Pasternak. Or chill in the hotel spa and then go to the Philharmonic in the evening.