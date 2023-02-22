Berlin: Spanish Drama ‘Ivan & Hadoum’ Wins Euroimages Co-Production Award

Iván & Hadoum, a Spanish feature film project, to be directed by Ian de la Rosa, has won the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, along with a $21, 000 (€20,000) endowment, beating out the more than 30 pitches at this year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market. Spanish producers Avalon PC took the top prize, presented by European film fund Eurimages to support the development of the project.

A Ukrainian pitch, The Blindsight, from 2Brave Productions, won a Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award. Ruslan Batytskyi is set to direct the feature.

The VFF Talent Highlight Award, which comes with a $10,600 (€10,000) bursary, went to God and the Devil’s Cumbia by Mexican director Carlos Lenin, pitched by its producers Daniel Loustaunau of Colectivo Colmena, nd Paloma Petra of Huasteca Casa Cinematográfica. The project also won the inaugural World Cinema Fund Audience Strategies Award, an in-kind prize, presented to a Co-Production Market project from a WCF-supported country. The producers and director of God and the Devil’s Cumbia will receive extensive consultations on optimizing the audience and communication strategies of their film project.

The ARTEKino International Award, worth $6,400 (€6,000), presented by French-German public broadcaster ARTE went to Peeled Skin by Leonie Krippendorff, to be produced by Germany’s Kineo Filmproduktion.

Several films screening at this year’s Berlin Film Festival had their beginnings at the Co-Production Market, including competition titles 20,000 Species of Bees by Estibaliz Urresola, Panorama entries The Siren from Sepideh Farsi and Matria by Alvaro Gago, and Generation films Sea Sparkle by Domien Huyghe and Jow Zhi Wei’s Tomorrow is a Long Time.