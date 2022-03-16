Berlin Film Festival Condemns Russia’s “War of Aggression,” Will Not Ban Russian Directors

The Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday joined the chorus of cultural and entertainment institutions in condemning “Russia’s war of aggression” in Ukraine but, following a line already established by the Cannes and Venice festivals, Berlin said it will not ban Russian films from upcoming events.

“The Berlinale staunchly condemns Russia’s war of aggression, which violates international law, and expresses its solidarity with the people in Ukraine and all those who are campaigning against this war,” the festival said in a statement. “The Russian invasion and attacks on civilian targets such as hospitals, schools and homes have caused a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe in Ukraine. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the victims, the suffering population, and the millions who have fled Ukraine.”

But Berlin rejected calls from several bodies, including the European Film Academy, the Polish Film Institute and every official film organization in Ukraine, for an all-out ban on Russian cinema.

“Even in face of the criminal Russian war of aggression,” the festival said, “it cannot be the intention to exclude filmmakers or cultural workers from the Berlinale on the basis of their nationality, or to isolate them. All too often, it is precisely their works that convey criticism of the respective regimes. Consequently, the Berlinale takes a clear stand against a general boycott of cultural works on the basis of their origin, as this would also suppress many critical voices. And the world needs those critical voices.”

Berlin, however, said it will ban official Russian state institutions and delegations as well as “supporting actors of the regime” from participating in the Berlinale “as long as the Russian government is waging this cruel war against Ukraine.”

The festival’s position chimes with that of the Cannes and Venice film festivals, which have said they will ban Russian delegations and other official representatives of the Russian government but will still allow Russian film “from those who oppose the current Russian regime” to be screened.