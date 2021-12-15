Berlin Film Festival Unveils First Titles

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the first films for its 2022 edition, set to run Feb. 10-22.

Berlin announced the first films from its Panorama, Generations, Forum, Forum Expanded and Berlinale Specials program for the 72nd festival.

The Forger, a WW2 period drama featuring Dark star Louis Hofmann will premiere in the Berlinale Specials line up. The feature, from director Maggie Peren (Color of the Ocean), sees Hofmann playing a Jewish man living in 1940s Berlin who uses his skill as a document forger to hide in plain sight and try to save others with faked identities.

Other 2022 highlights include Klondike, from director Maryna Er Gorbach, screening in Berlin’s Panorama section and the Generations film The Quiet Girl, the feature debut of Irish director Colm Bairead.

Director M. Night Shyamalan will head up the 2022 Berlinale international jury which picks the Gold and Silver Bear award winners among the festival’s competition titles.

Berlin organizers have said the 2022 festival program would be “roughly similarly” in size to the pre-COVID-19 edition of the fest in 2020. Short films, which were struck from the Generation sidebar for this year’s festival, will return to the section in 2022.

The European Film Market (EFM), which runs Feb. 10-17, will again set up shop at Berlin’s Gropius Bau and the Marriott Hotel. The 2022 EFM will be a hybrid event, also featuring online formats and screenings for professionals unable to attend in person. Similarly, industry-focused sections — namely the Berlinale Series Market, running Feb. 14-16; the Berlinale Co-Production Market (Feb. 12-16); Berlinale Talents (Feb. 12-17); and the World Cinema Fund — will combine in-person sessions with online offerings.

The Sundance festival last week confirmed it would also return in person for 2022, unveiling its reduced line-up, which will include Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick, Am I OK? from directors Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro and 892 starring John Boyega, Connie Britton and the late Michael K. Williams.

More to come.