Berlin Fest: Josh Hartnett Series Set for TV Lineup, Euro Art House Featured in Panorama Sidebar

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the final titles for its 2022 Panorama lineup, the German festival’s main sidebar. French director Alain Guiraudie (Stranger By the Like) will open this year’s Panorama with Nobody’s Hero, a political satire focused on a group of middle-class citizens racing through the streets of Clermont-Ferrand in the wake of a terrorist attack, organizers said on Tuesday.

Nobody’s Hero will have its world premiere in Berlin and be Guiraudie’s first film to screen there.

Other world premieres bowing in Berlin’s Panorama section include Concerned Citizen from Israeli director Idan Haguel (Inertia), about a gay couple living in a migrant neighborhood; Francesco Costabile’s Una Femmina – The Code of Silence, a mafia drama set in rural Calabria; and Grand Jeté from German director Isabelle Stever, which explores the relationship between a mother and her grown son, who she left with his grandmother when he was a child.

Central and Eastern Europe are well-represented in the lineup, with Serbian feature Working Class Heroes, director Milos Pusic’s look at a group of workers who rebel against their bosses; Somewhere Over the Chemtrails from Czech first-time filmmaker Adam Koloman Rybansky, which looks at the root causes of racism; and Askar Uzabayev’s Happiness, which focuses on the life of an online influencer in Kazakhstan.

Documentaries always feature strongly in the Panorama lineup, and this year’s selection runs the gambit from Cem Kaya’s documentary essay Love, Deutschmarks and Death, a look at 60 years of Turkish music in Germany, which is also an alternative post-war history of the country, to the autobiographical No Simple Way Home from director Akuol de Mabior — the daughter of a martyr to the revolution in South Sudan whose mother is sworn in as vice president — and Ike Nnaebue’s No U-Turn, in which the director retraces the steps he took 20 years ago when he, like many young African men, tried and failed to flee to Europe.

Berlin also added several more titles to its TV sidebar, Berlinale Series, including Sky’s The Fear Index, a thriller starring Josh Hartnett, Arsher Ali and Leila Farzad; the South African murder mystery series Recipes for Love and Murder from MNET and Acorn TV; and the season 3 premiere of Israeli hit show False Flag, from Keshet.

The Berlinale Series market runs Feb. 14-16. The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival will hold a shortened, in-person event Feb. 10-16 with public repeat screenings taking place Feb. 17-20.