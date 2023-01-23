Berlin: Hollywood Takes a Back Seat as Film Fest Focuses on Ukraine, Iran

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Berlin Film Festival, held every year in February, the cruelest month of the German winter, has never been able to match the Mediterranean flair of Cannes or Venice, or the laid-back indie cool of Sundance. But when it comes to serious movies, few festivals, big or small, can match the Berlinale.
In place of the big blockbuster movies, Berlin has doubled down on political dramas and documentaries that focus on the real troubles of the world. The war in Ukraine — launched by Russia’s invasion a year ago — will be on screens everywhere this Berlinale. Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufmann’s documentary Superpower, shot just before and after Russia’s invasion, and featuring several interviews with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, will have its world premiere in Berlin’s Special Screening section and there are three more Ukraine documentaries — Roman Liubyi’s Iron Butterflies, Vitaly Mansky and Yevhen Titarenko’s doc Eastern Front, Alisa Kovalenko’s We Will Not Fade Away, and Piotr Pawlus and Tomasz Wolski’s In Ukraine — screening in Berlin’s Panorama, Encounters, Generation and Forum sidebars, respectively. Plus, a dramatic treatment of the war and issues in Ukraine can be found in Tonia Noyabrova’s Panorama entry Do You Love Me?
Related Stories
The festival is wearing its politics on its sleeve, literally, this year, reissuing the traditional Berlinale lapel bin in the Ukraine national colors of yellow and blue to “provide widespread visibility for the cause among Berlinale attendees, accredited industry guests and Berlinale film guests.” Festival merchandising this year will also include a magnetic Berlinale bear designed by Ukrainian artists in the country’s typical Petrykivka painting style.
The political unrest in Iran, which has seen months of anti-government protests, will also be front-and-center at this year’s festival, with several documentaries, among them Mehran Tamadon’s My Worst Enemy featuring Holy Spider actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi, and Sreemoyee Singh’s And, Towards Happy Alleys, which includes interviews with imprisoned dissident director Jafar Panahi. In a show of solidarity with Ukraine and with Iranian protesters, Berlin this year has banned all companies, journalists or film delegations with direct ties to the Iranian or Russian governments from attending the festival.
Politics of one kind of another will be everywhere at this year’s Berlinale, from Guy Nattiv’s biopic Golda, starring Helen Mirren as the former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, to Rolf de Heer’s The Survival of Kindness, a look at Australia’s legacy of racism and the oppression of its aboriginal population.
It’s perhaps telling that what passes for star-studded Hollywood titles are Todd Field’s TÁR and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans: two of the most serious films to come out of major studios last year and both of which will be screening out of competition in Berlin next month.
Some might complain that the 2023 Berlinale lineup lacks star power or pizzazz, but no one would call it lightweight.
Here’s a full list of the films screening at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, organized by section.
Opening Night Film (Out of Competition)
She Came to Me, dir. Rebecca Miller USA 2023 World Premiere
COMPETITION
20,000 Species of Bees, dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, Spain 2023 World Premiere
Afire, dir. Christian Petzold Germany 2023 World Premiere
Bad Living, dir. João Canijo Portugal / France 2023 World Premiere
BlackBerry, dir Matt Johnson Canada 2023 World Premiere
Disco Boy, dir Giacomo Abbruzzese France / Italy / Poland / Belgium 2023 World Premiere
Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert, dir. Margarethe von Trotta Germany / Switzerland / Austria / Luxembourg 2023 World Premiere
Limbo, dir. Ivan Sen Australia 2023 World Premiere
Manodrome, dir. John Trengove USA 2022 World Premiere
Music, dir. Angela Schanelec Germany / France / Serbia 2023 World Premiere
On the Adamant, dir. Nicolas Philibert France / Japan 2022 World Premiere Documentary
Past Lives, dir. Celine Song USA 2022 International Premiere
Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything, dir. Emily Atef Germany 2023 World Premiere
Suzume, dir. Makoto Shinkai Japan 2022 International Premiere Animation
The Plough, dir. Philippe Garrel France / Switzerland 2022 World Premiere
The Shadowless Tower, dir. Zhang Lu, People’s Republic of China 2022 World Premiere
The Survival of Kindness, dir. Rolf de Heer International Premiere
Till the End of the Night, dir. Christoph Hochhäusler Germany 2023 World Premiere
Tótem, dir. Lila Avilés Mexico / Denmark / France 2023 World Premiere
BERLINALE SPECIAL
Golda, dir. Guy Nattiv United Kingdom 2022 World Premiere
Infinity Pool, dir. Brandon Cronenberg Canada 2022 European Premiere
Kill Boksoon, dir. Byun Sung-hyun South Korea 2023 World Premiere
Kiss the Future, dir. Nenad Cicin-Sain, USA / Ireland 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Loriot’s Great Cartoon Revue, dir. Peter Geyer Germany 2023 World Premiere Animation
Last Night of Amore, dir. Andrea Di Stefano Italy 2022 World Premiere
#Manhole, dir. Kazuyoshi Kumakiri Japan 2023 International Premiere
Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me, dir. Mario Martone Italy 2023, World Premiere
Ming On Mad Fate, dir. Soi Cheang Hong Kong, China 2022 World Premiere
Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes, dir. Robert Schwentke Germany / Morocco 2022
World Premiere
Sun and Concrete, dir. David Wnendt Germany 2023 World Premiere
Superpower, dirs. Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman USA 2022 World Premiere Documentary
Talk to Me, dirs. Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou Australia 2022 European Premiere
TÁR, dir. Todd Field USA 2022 German Premiere
Untitled Boris Becker Documentary, dir. Alex Gibney United Kingdom / USA 2023 World Premiere
ENCOUNTERS
Absence, dir. Wu Lang People’s Republic of China 2023 World Premiere
Eastern Front, dirs. Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko Latvia / Czechia / Ukraine / USA 2023
World Premiere Documentary
Family Time, dir. Tia Kouvo Finland / Sweden 2023 World Premiere
Here, dir. Bas Devos Belgium 2023 World Premiere
In the Blind Spot, dir. Ayşe Polat Germany 2023 World Premiere Documentary
In Water, dir. Hong Sangsoo South Korea 2023 World Premiere
Living Bad, dir. João Canijo Portugal / France 2023 World Premiere
My Worst Enemy, dir. Mehran Tamadon France / Switzerland 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Orlando, My Political Biography, dir. Paul B. Preciado France 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Samsara, dir. Lois Patiño Spain 2023 World Premiere
The Cage is Looking for a Bird, dir. Malika Musaeva France / Russian Federation 2023 World Premiere
The Echo, dir. Tatiana Huezo Mexico / Germany 2023 World Premiere Documentary
The Klezmer Project, dirs. Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann Argentina / Austria 2023 World Premiere
The Adults, dir. Dustin Guy Defa USA 2023 World Premiere
The Walls of Bergamo, dir. Stefano Savona Italy 2023 World Premiere Documentary
White Plastic Sky, dirs. Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó Hungary / Slovakia 2023 World Premiere Animation
PANORAMA
After, dir. Anthony Lapia France 2023 World Premiere
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White, dir. Babatunde Apalowo Nigeria 2023
World Premiere
Ambush, dir. Chhatrapal Ninawe India 2023 World Premiere
And, Towards Happy Alleys, dir. Sreemoyee Singh India 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Do You Love Me?, dir. Tonia Noyabrova Ukraine / Sweden 2023 World Premiere
Drifter, dir. Hannes Hirsch Germany 2023 World Premiere
Femme, dirs. Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping United Kingdom 2023 World Premiere
Green Night, dir. Han Shuai Hong Kong, China 2023 World Premiere
Heroic, dir. David Zonana Mexico / Sweden 2023 European Premiere
Joan Baez I Am A Noise, dirs. Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle USA 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Kokomo City, dir. D. Smith USA 2023 International Premiere Documentary
Matria, dir. Álvaro Gago Spain 2023 World Premiere
Midwives, dir. Léa Fehner France 2023 World Premiere
Opponent, dir. Milad Alami Sweden 2023 World Premiere
Property, dir. Daniel Bandeira Brazil 2022 International Premiere
Sira, dir. Apolline Traoré Burkina Faso / France / Germany / Senegal 2023 World Premiere
Sisi & I, dir. Frauke Finsterwalder Germany / Switzerland / Austria 2023 World Premiere
Stams, dir. Bernhard Braunstein Austria 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Transfariana, dir. Joris Lachaise, France/Columbia 2023 World Premiere Documentary
The Beast in the Jungle, dir. Patric Chiha France / Belgium / Austria 2023 World Premiere
The Eternal Memory, dir. Maite Alberdi European Premiere Documentary
The Teachers’ Lounge, dir. İlker Çatak Germany 2023 World Premiere
Under the Sky of Damascus, dirs. Heba Khaled, Talal Derki, Ali Wajeeh Denmark / Germany / USA / Syria 2023 World Premiere Documentary
GENERATION
A Greyhound of a Girl, dir. Enzo d’Alò Luxembourg / Italy / Ireland / United Kingdom / Estonia / Latvia / Germany 2023, World Premiere Animation
Almamula, dir. Juan Sebastian Torales France / Argentina / Italy 2023 World Premiere
And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine, dirs. Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Sweden / Denmark 2023 European Premiere Documentary
Autobio-Pamphlet, dir. Ashish Avinash Bende India 2023 World Premiere
Dancing Queen, dir. Aurora Gossé Norway 2023 World Premiere
Deep Sea, dir. Tian Xiaopeng People’s Republic of China 2023 International Premiere Animation
Delegation, dir. Asaf Saban Poland / Israel / Germany 2023 World Premiere
Hummingbirds, dirs. Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras USA 2023 World Premiere Documentary
I Woke Up With a Dream, dir. Pablo Solarz Argentina / Uruguay 2022 International Premiere
Kiddo, dir. Zara Dwinger Netherlands 2023 World Premiere
Mimi (She – Hero), dir. Mira Fornay Slovakia 2023 World Premiere
Mutt, dir. Vuk Lungulov-Klotz USA 2023 International Premiere
Ramona, dir. Victoria Linares Villegas Dominican Republic 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Sweet As, dir. Jub Clerc Australia 2022 European Premiere
We Will Not Fade Away, dir. Alisa Kovalenko Ukraine / France / Poland 2023 World Premiere Documentary
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before, dir. Sonja Heiss Germany 2023 World Premiere
FORUM
About Thirty, dir. Martín Shanly Argentina 2023 World Premiere
A Golden Life, dir. Boubacar Sangaré Burkina Faso / Benin / France 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Allensworth, dir. James Benning USA 2022 International Premiere Documentary
Anqa, dir. Helin Çelik Austria / Spain 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Being in a Place – A Portrait of Margaret Tait, dir. Luke Fowler United Kingdom 2022 International Premiere Documentary
Between Revolutions, dir. Vlad Petri Romania / Croatia / Qatar / Iran 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Calls from Moscow, dir. Luís Alejandro Yero Cuba / Germany / Norway 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Cidade Rabat, dir. Susana Nobre Portugal / France 2023 World Premiere
De Facto, dir. Selma Doborac Austria / Germany 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Forms of Forgetting, dir. Burak Çevik Turkey 2023 World Premiere
In Ukraine, dirs. Piotr Pawlus, Tomasz Wolski Poland 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Leaving and Staying, dir. Volker Koepp Germany 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Our Body, dir. Claire Simon France 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Regardless of Us, dir. Yoo Heong-jun South Korea 2023 World Premiere
Remembering Every Night, dir. Yui Kiyohara Japan 2022 International Premiere
The Intrusion, dirs. Flora Dias, Juruna Mallon Brazil / France 2023 World Premiere
The Bride, dir. Myriam U. Birara Rwanda 2023 World Premiere
The Face of the Jellyfish, dir. Melisa Liebenthal Argentina 2022 International Premiere
The Temple Woods Gang, dir. Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche France 2022 International Premiere
There Is a Stone, dir. Tatsunari Ota Japan 2022 International Premiere
The Trial, dir. Ulises de la Orden Argentina / Italy / France / Norway 2023 World Premiere Documentary
Where God Is Not, dir. Mehran Tamadon France / Switzerland 2023 World Premiere Documentary
BERLINALE SERIES
The Swarm (Out of Competition) Germany / Belgium 2023 World Premiere Broadcasters: ZDF, France Télévisions, Rai, Viaplay Group, Hulu Japan, ORF, SRF
Agent Denmark 2023 World Premiere | Broadcaster: TV2
Bad Behaviour, Australia 2023 International Premiere Broadcaster: Stan
Roar, India 2023 World Premiere Broadcaster: Amazon Prime
Spy/Master, Romania / Germany 2023 World Premiere Broadcaster: HBO Max
The Architect Norway 2023 World Premiere Broadcaster: Viaplay Group
The Good Mothers, United Kingdom / Italy 2023 World Premiere Broadcaster: Disney+
Why Try to Change Me Now, People’s Republic of China 2023 International Premiere Broadcaster: iQIYI
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day