Berlin Trailer: Joan Baez on Meeting Bob Dylan (Exclusive)

It’s Joan Baez as you’ve never seen her before.

Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, a new documentary from Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle, is a deep dive into the life and career of the iconic folk singer.

The film, which has its world premiere in the Panorama Documentary section of the Berlin International Film Festival today, explores not just the highs — performing at Woodstock, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — but also the many lows, the personal anxieties and mental illness that Baez suffered through in secret.

With unique access to Baez’s family archives —hundreds of letters, home movies, family photographs, sketches and audio recordings Baez made as a young woman—the filmmakers paint a truly intimate portrait of a woman who, as a singer and political activist, has spent her entire adult life in the public eye.

In an exclusive clip from the film, Baez talks about her first meeting with Bob Dylan and their performing together. Baez was already a star in the folk scene when she met the young, then-unknown Dylan in 1961, they later became a couple.

The clip features archival footage of Baez bringing Dylan on stage during her concerts in the early days, when her fans often booed Dylan because they only wanted to hear her.

Submarine is handling worldwide sales for the film and is screening it for buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market this week.

Check out the clip below.