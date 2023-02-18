Berlin: Kino Lorber Bringing Italian Crime Trilogy ‘Diabolik’ to U.S.

Kino Lorber has picked up all rights in the U.S. to a trilogy of stylish Italian crime movies — Diabolik, Diabolik – Ginko Attacks! and Diabolik – Who Are You? — based on the popular Italian comic book of the same name.

The series follows the adventures of Diabolik, an infallible, ruthless master thief. All three films are directed by Italian brothers Marco and Antonio Manetti (Love and Bullets). The first film, released in 2021, features The Old Guard and The Eight Mountains star Luca Marinelli as Diabolik. Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy) plays the master thief in the 2022 sequel Diabolik – Ginko Attacks! Monica Bellucci (The Matrix, The Apartment), Eva Kant (The Invisible Witness) and Valerio Mastandrea (Perfect Strangers) are among the European ensemble cast. Diabolik – Who Are You? is currently in post-production.

“Diabolik is one of the most beloved characters in Italian pop culture, a sharp and stylish master thief who has entertained audiences since his comic book capers were first introduced in the 1960s,” said Kino Lorber president and CEO Richard Lorber. “It’s our delight to introduce American viewers to the fantastic adventures of Diabolik.”

Beta Cinema, who are handling world sales for the Diabolik franchise, previously sold the first film in the series to multiple territories, including to Metropolitain in France, Mongrel Media for Canada, and Contents Gate for South Korea. Diabolik – Ginko Attacks!, released theatrically in Italy in November, had its market premiere at Berlin’s EFM.

All three films are produced by Carlo Macchitella, the Manetti bros. and Pier Giorgio Bellocchio for Mompracem with Rai Cinema, in association with Astorina and distributed in Italy by 01 Distribution.