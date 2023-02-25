Berlin: ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ Wins Best European Film Prize

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
İlker Çatak’s The Teachers‘ Lounge, a German drama set in a primary school, has won the Europa Cinemas Label as Best European film in the Panorama section of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.
Leonie Benesch (Babylon Berlin, Around the World in 80 Days) stars in The Teacher’s Lounge as an idealistic and ambitious young teacher who finds herself at odds with fellow teachers, parents and an inflexible and frustrating bureaucracy. Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Kathrin Wehlisch, Uygar Tamer, and Özgür Karadeniz co-star.
Related Stories
“The film explores key subjects like the prevalence of bureaucracy in schools and issues of race and class, but above all it is a compelling rollercoaster of a drama,” the Europa Cinemas jury said in a statement.
The Europa Cinemas prize is backed the Europa Cinemas theatre network, an association of independent theater owners, representing more than 3,000 screens in over 700 cities across Europe, which focus on the promotion and distribution of European cinema. The network is backed by funding from the European Union’s MEDIA programme and from France’s CNC.
As this year’s Europa Cinemas winner, The Teacher’s Lounge will receive promotional support to help its release across the theater network. Produced by Ingo Fliess for Germany’s if…Productions, The Teacher’s Lounge is being sold internationally by Be For Films.
Previous Berlin Europa Cinema winners include Felix van Groeningen’s Belgian drama The Broken Circle Breakdown (2013), When We Leave (2013) from Austrian filmmaker Feo Aladag, Eskil Vogt’s Norwegian feature Blind (2014), and last year’s winner, the Icelandic drama Beautiful Beings from director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
J.K. Rowling
Evanna Lynch Addresses J.K. Rowling Trans Controversy, Says the Author Advocates for “Most Vulnerable Members of Society”
-
-
berlinale 2023
‘Art College 1994’ Review: Chinese Director Liu Jian Looks Back in a Wistful Animated Film
-
Heat Vision
Eli Roth’s Horror Thriller ‘Thanksgiving’ Finds Its Stars in Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque (Exclusive)