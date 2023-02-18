Berlin: Voltage Picks Up Milli Vanilli Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

Elan Ben Ali and Tijan Njie as Milli Vanilli in 'Girl You Know It's True'

Voltage Pictures has boarded worldwide sales, excluding Germany, on buzzy Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True from Leonine Studios and Wiedemann & Berg Film. The company began shopping the title at Berlin’s European Film Market after a footage showcase for buyers on Thursday.

The film follows the spectacular 1980s rise of the Grammy-winning German-French R&B duo, as well as their fall after it emerges that they lip-synch all of their songs. It wrapped production late last year and is expected to be ready for release near the end of 2023.

Newcomers Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France play bandmates Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, while Simon Verhoeven (Welcome to Germany) directs and Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann (The Lives of Others, Dark) produce. The film also features Matthias Schweighöfer (Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer), Graham Rogers (The Kominsky Method) and Bella Dayne (Troy: Fall of a City).

Verhoeven, Farian and Stefan Gartner are co-producing the film, along with Kevin Liles, CEO of music company 300 Entertainment, who executive produces. Associate producers are Jasmin Davis, Brad Howell, Carmen Pilatus and Ingrid Segieth.

Leonine Studios and Wiedemann & Berg Film are co-producing with Sentana Film, SevenPictures and Mediawan. The film is also supported by the German Federal Film Fund, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, German Federal Film Board, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, MFG Baden-Württemberg and Bayerisches Staatsministerium für Digitales.