Berlin: XYZ Acquires Horror Comedy ‘Gatlopp: Hell of a Game’ from Signature (Exclusive)

XYZ Films has acquired the North American rights to horror-comedy Gatlopp: Hell of a Game from Signature Entertainment.

Starring Jim Mahoney (The Orville) — who also wrote the film — alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman (Umbrella Academy), Jon Bass (Baywatch), Shelley Hennig (Unfriended, Teen Wolf) and Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure), Gatlopp: Hell of a Game was directed by Alberto Belli. Mark Lane (47 Meters Down) and James Harris (Wrong Turn) of Tea Shop Films produced alongside Signature Film’s Marc Goldberg (Final Score) and Sarah Gabriel (Bull), with Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo of Particular Crowd exec producing.

The film follows a group of four friends who get together for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game — but soon realize that this is no ordinary game. Mischief leads to mayhem, and it’s revealed that if they don’t group together and face their inner demons, they will be forced to play for eternity.

The deal was brokered by Signature’s Andrew Nerger, and XYZ Films’ James Emanuel Shapiro and Alex Williams.

“We are delighted to partner with XYZ Films’ distribution arm on Gatlopp: Hell of A Game,” said Nerger. “We’ve acquired many titles from their sales team for many years, so [we] are thrilled to expand our relationship to domestic distribution. We are very excited to team up with James and the entire team to bring the film to audiences across North America.”

Added Williams: “We’re thrilled to be adding Gatlopp: Hell of a Game to our slate, and to be expanding our relationships with the great teams at Signature Entertainment and Tea Shop Films. XYZ’s genre-driven distribution label and Alberto Belli and Jim Mahoney’s innovative, entertaining horror-comedy make for a winning combination.”

XYZ Films will release Gatlopp: Hell of a Game in North America later this year.