Berlin: Teddy Award for Nigerian Drama ‘All The Colors in the World Are Between Black and White’

'All The Colors in the World Are Between Black and White'

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White, the debut feature from director

Babatunde Apalow, has won the 2023 Berlin Film Festival’s Teddy Award for best LGBTQIA+ film at this year’s Berlinale.

Apalow’s drama follows the story of two men, Bambino and Bawa, who meet in Lagos and immediately hit it off but struggle, in a society where homosexuality is illegal and socially taboo, to give into their desires. Produced by Polymath Pictures, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is being sold worldwide by Nigeria’s 2o9ine Films.

The Teddy for best documentary of the 2023 Berlinale went to Orlando, My Political Biography, which screened in Berlin’s Enocunters section. The cinematic debut of acclaimed trans writer Paul B. Preciado, author of Countersexual Manifesto, and Pornotopia, the film is a sort-of retelling of Virginia Woolf’s 1928 classic novel Orlando: A Biography, the story of young man who grows up to become a 36-year-old woman, but transported into the present day to comment on current issues of gender and body-politics.

Produced by Les Films du Poisson in co-production with 24images and Arte, Orlando, My Political Biography is being sold worldwide by The Party Film Sales.

The Teddy Jury Award this year went to Vicky Knight for her performance in Sacha Polak’s Silver Haze, a romantic drama partly inspired by Knight’s own life. The film, which premiered in Berlin’s Panorama section, was produced by Viking Film in the Netherlands and the U.K.’s EMU Films and is being sold internationally by New Europe Film Sales.