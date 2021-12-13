×
Skip to main content

Bernadette Peters on Broadway Star-Packed Diner Scene in ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: “Lin Did a Fabulous Job”

The stage icon talks to The Hollywood Reporter about Lin-Manuel Miranda texting her an invite to join Andrew Garfield in the Netflix film.

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson Macall Polay/Netflix

In what has quickly become a Broadway fan favorite moment, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! features a scene of theater heavyweights at the Moondance Diner bursting into a rendition of Jonathan Larson’s “Sunday,” along with Andrew Garfield playing the future Rent playwright.

In order to assemble “the choir of Jonathan Larson’s dreams,” as Miranda put it at the film’s Nov. 10 premiere, he “burned out [his] Rolodex, beginning with the great Bernadette Peters.” Peters, who is joined by everyone from Phillipa Soo to Chita Rivera, was quick to say yes after receiving a text from Miranda.

“That was at the beginning of COVID, so we were all really careful and stayed away from each other, photographed in very small pods,” Peters told THR at the Nov. 30 premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the Roku film in which she also stars. “I thought Lin did a fabulous job.”

Lazy loaded image
Joel Grey and Bernadette Peters appear in the scene alongside Andrew Garfield. Maggie Engelhardt/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Chita Rivera raises a glass. Maggie Engelhardt/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Wilson Jermaine Heredia make cameos in the scene as well. Macall Polay/Netflix

This story first appeared in the Dec. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad