Bernadette Peters on Broadway Star-Packed Diner Scene in ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: “Lin Did a Fabulous Job”

In what has quickly become a Broadway fan favorite moment, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! features a scene of theater heavyweights at the Moondance Diner bursting into a rendition of Jonathan Larson’s “Sunday,” along with Andrew Garfield playing the future Rent playwright.

In order to assemble “the choir of Jonathan Larson’s dreams,” as Miranda put it at the film’s Nov. 10 premiere, he “burned out [his] Rolodex, beginning with the great Bernadette Peters.” Peters, who is joined by everyone from Phillipa Soo to Chita Rivera, was quick to say yes after receiving a text from Miranda.

“That was at the beginning of COVID, so we were all really careful and stayed away from each other, photographed in very small pods,” Peters told THR at the Nov. 30 premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the Roku film in which she also stars. “I thought Lin did a fabulous job.”

Joel Grey and Bernadette Peters appear in the scene alongside Andrew Garfield. Maggie Engelhardt/Netflix

Chita Rivera raises a glass. Maggie Engelhardt/Netflix

Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Wilson Jermaine Heredia make cameos in the scene as well. Macall Polay/Netflix

This story first appeared in the Dec. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.