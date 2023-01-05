Bert Kreischer’s ‘The Machine’ to Hit Theaters Over Memorial Day

Comedian and star Bert Kreischer’s The Machine will laugh its way into theaters on May 26, the beginning of the long Memorial Day weekend. Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill co-stars opposite Kreischer.

Sony and Legendary announced the film’s release date on Wednesday. The two companies recently announced a multi-year distribution deal.

The film is an adaptation of a story Kreischer told onstage about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in college. The tale of Kreischer’s exploits quickly went viral and has been viewed more than 85 million times, according to Legendary.

Peter Atencio (Key & Peele, Keanu) is directing The Machine from a script by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes.

Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Kresischer facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground.

The film is described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run.

Kreischer will perform a live pre-show event in Los Angeles on the evening of May 25 at a theater yet-to-be announced. The pre-show, which will be simulcast across more than 1,000 nationwide, will be followed by the first preview screening of the film.

Kreischer and Judi Marmel are producing alongside Cale Boyter, Atencio and LeeAnn Kreischer. Jay Ashenfelter and Philip Waley serve as executive producers.

The film also stars Jimmy Tatro, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers and Mercedes de la Cruz.

Also opening on May 26 are Disney’s The Little Mermaid, a live-action retelling of the iconic animated film, and Lionsgate comedy My Father, starring Robert De Niro and Kim Catrall.