Oscars: Eight Things the TV Cameras Missed

The 2022 Oscars included a number of memorable moments, though some of them weren’t documented on the telecast. From Will Smith’s intense talk with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock to a Big Little Lies reunion, not all of the action was seen by viewers watching the awards show on ABC.

Here are some of the most memorable moments that weren’t on TV.

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Console Will Smith

After Smith slapped Chris Rock following the comedian’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he was pulled aside and seemingly consoled by Washington and Perry. During a commercial break, the actors motioned for Smith to brush off Rock’s joke. Smith then appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as he sat back down with Pinkett Smith, while Washington comforted Pinkett Smith and Smith’s rep was spotted talking to the actor.

Holy shit! Was that real?! Chris Rock makes a joke about Jada, Will Smith walked to stage and smacked Chris, and Will yelled twice, “Keep my wife’s name outta your fucking mouth!” People are looking around, mouths agape, trying to figure out if this was real or setup. Seems real! pic.twitter.com/Yr1yjcSHTl — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Smith Smiles Backstage

After giving an emotional acceptance speech when he won best actor, Smith cheered up and was all smiles backstage. The actor appeared to be in good spirits just moments after he cried throughout the heartfelt speech.

‘Big Little Lies’ Reunion

Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz caught up during a commercial break at the 2022 Oscars. The actresses were seen holding hands while they had a brief conversation in between segments. Kidman, who was nominated for best actress for her role in Being the Ricardos, was even seen kissing Kravitz’s hand at one point during their conversation.

Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Oscars Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain’s Jitters

Jessica Chastain became a first-time Oscar winner during Sunday’s ceremony. She took home the best actress award for her role as the titular character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. After she delivered her acceptance speech, Chastain admitted she was “shaking so much” while backstage. The actress appeared frazzled before she spoke to press about her first Academy Award.

Ariana DeBose’s Happiness

After making history as the first queer actress of color to win an acting Oscar, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose was seen backstage hugging friends as she held back tears. Others nearby applauded DeBose as she looked at her Oscar and thanked everyone for their support. She collected herself before shouting “Yeah!” and making her way to the press line.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Exit

Megan Thee Stallion joined the cast of Encanto to deliver an upbeat performance of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the ceremony. Shortly after the number, the rapper was seen confidently strutting through the crowd backstage to applause.

Sister Time

King Richard executive producers Serena and Venus Williams, who introduced Beyoncé’s opening performance of “Be Alive,” spent quality sister time together while backstage at the 2022 Oscars. Serena Williams shared photos from the night on Instagram, which captured the sisters holding hands backstage, posing for a selfie and laughing together.

Emotional Ending

After CODA won best picture, many audience members began to mingle. Smith was seen having a conversation with an awards assistant, which ended with the men shaking hands. The unidentified man wiped tears from his eyes as he walked away from the Oscars winner. Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith was seen taking selfies with another audience member as she and Smith prepared to exit the venue.