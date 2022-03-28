Oscars: Eight Things the TV Cameras Missed

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The 2022 Oscars included a number of memorable moments, though some of them weren’t documented on the telecast. From Will Smith’s intense talk with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock to a Big Little Lies reunion, not all of the action was seen by viewers watching the awards show on ABC.
Here are some of the most memorable moments that weren’t on TV.
Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Console Will Smith
After Smith slapped Chris Rock following the comedian’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he was pulled aside and seemingly consoled by Washington and Perry. During a commercial break, the actors motioned for Smith to brush off Rock’s joke. Smith then appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as he sat back down with Pinkett Smith, while Washington comforted Pinkett Smith and Smith’s rep was spotted talking to the actor.
Related Stories
Holy shit! Was that real?! Chris Rock makes a joke about Jada, Will Smith walked to stage and smacked Chris, and Will yelled twice, “Keep my wife’s name outta your fucking mouth!” People are looking around, mouths agape, trying to figure out if this was real or setup. Seems real! pic.twitter.com/Yr1yjcSHTl
— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022
Smith Smiles Backstage
After giving an emotional acceptance speech when he won best actor, Smith cheered up and was all smiles backstage. The actor appeared to be in good spirits just moments after he cried throughout the heartfelt speech.
‘Big Little Lies’ Reunion
Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz caught up during a commercial break at the 2022 Oscars. The actresses were seen holding hands while they had a brief conversation in between segments. Kidman, who was nominated for best actress for her role in Being the Ricardos, was even seen kissing Kravitz’s hand at one point during their conversation.
Jessica Chastain’s Jitters
Jessica Chastain became a first-time Oscar winner during Sunday’s ceremony. She took home the best actress award for her role as the titular character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. After she delivered her acceptance speech, Chastain admitted she was “shaking so much” while backstage. The actress appeared frazzled before she spoke to press about her first Academy Award.
Ariana DeBose’s Happiness
After making history as the first queer actress of color to win an acting Oscar, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose was seen backstage hugging friends as she held back tears. Others nearby applauded DeBose as she looked at her Oscar and thanked everyone for their support. She collected herself before shouting “Yeah!” and making her way to the press line.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Exit
Megan Thee Stallion joined the cast of Encanto to deliver an upbeat performance of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the ceremony. Shortly after the number, the rapper was seen confidently strutting through the crowd backstage to applause.
Sister Time
King Richard executive producers Serena and Venus Williams, who introduced Beyoncé’s opening performance of “Be Alive,” spent quality sister time together while backstage at the 2022 Oscars. Serena Williams shared photos from the night on Instagram, which captured the sisters holding hands backstage, posing for a selfie and laughing together.
Emotional Ending
After CODA won best picture, many audience members began to mingle. Smith was seen having a conversation with an awards assistant, which ended with the men shaking hands. The unidentified man wiped tears from his eyes as he walked away from the Oscars winner. Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith was seen taking selfies with another audience member as she and Smith prepared to exit the venue.
Right after the show ends, someone comes over to Will Smith, talks to him, shakes his hand and leaves crying. I can’t make out who it is. Can you? pic.twitter.com/LwQBKxGrGn
— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Awards
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in Instagram Post, Calls Behavior “Unacceptable and Inexcusable”
-
-
The Race
Academy “Condemns” Will Smith, Sets Full Board of Governors Meeting After Chris Rock Oscars Incident
-
-
-
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap