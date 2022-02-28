SAG Awards: ‘CODA’ Makes History, Michael Keaton Gets Emotional, Brian Cox’s Speech and Other Memorable Moments

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night. In case you missed it, here are some of the most memorable moments of the night.

‘CODA’ Makes History With Two Wins

CODA took home the award for best film ensemble, becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the award. And the film’s Troy Kotsur also made history with his best supporting actor win. Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated and win a sole acting prize at the SAG Awards. He accepted the award with an emotional and comedic signed speech. “I’ve been a member [of SAG] since 2001, so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family,” he said. “I know you all know what it’s like to be a starving actor. Back then I used to sleep in my car, I slept in my dressing room backstage, and all of that. You feel me, right?” He continued by thanking his film’s producers and cast, adding his gratitude to Apple TV+ for “all of their support and access, like burned-in closed captioning, providing ASL interpreting services and believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf.” — Hilton Dresden

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun and Elle Fanning Kick Off ‘I Am an Actor’ Segment

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun and Elle Fanning kicked off the 2022 SAG Awards with the “I Am an Actor” opening segment. Braun told the audience that he got his SAG card when he was 11 years old working on his first film, on which the director told him to lay off the soda because his face was getting significantly rounder as shooting went on. “I was hitting it hard,” he said. Braun called that the best note he’d ever received. Elle Fanning said her first on-screen kiss was her first kiss in real life at the age of 13, and that the first take was used in the film. “I guess I was a natural,” she joked. — Beatrice Verhoeven

‘Hamilton’ Trio Reunites for Opening Monologue

It was a mini Hamilton reunion during the opening as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. joined the stage at the start of the show. “Together again finally we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitized, screen, mask, vaccinated, boosted, rapid tested and PCR cleared in 48 hours, now who’s ready to party?” Odom Jr. said. Diggs also jokingly warned that should anyone break safety protocols, the show’s “COVID compliance officers are the guards from Squid Game.” Throughout the rest of their monologue, the trio poked fun at some of the nominees, including Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, who they noted was not physically there because he owed Diggs $20, and House of Gucci star Lady Gaga, whom they praised for having an “ultimate fighting championship belt” among all of her accolades. They also quipped that Being the Ricardos star Javier Bardem made an appearance in Belfast, before showing a photograph comparing his No Country for Old Men character to Judi Dench’s character in Belfast. — Lexy Perez

Brian Cox Delivers Passionate Speech About Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A number of actors used their time onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards to briefly speak about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many offering their support for the people of Ukraine. At the end of his acceptance speech for best ensemble in a drama series, Succession star Brian Cox expressed his distress at what was happening in Ukraine but beyond that he urged support for Russian actors who are opposed to the invasion. “It’s particularly awful in terms of [how] it’s affecting other people, particularly in our profession,” he said. “The president of Ukraine was a comic.” He added: “The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to our fellow actors, and actresses, and performers, and writers and critics. They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. And I think that is pretty awful, and I think we should all stand together for those people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on — the artists. I think we should join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift. Because I believe they can.” — Hilary Lewis and Hilton Dresden

Helen Mirren Accepts Life Achievement Award

“Lifetime achievement sounds so grand, but I suppose I’m still alive, so by that measure I’m eligible,” joked Helen Mirren, beginning her acceptance speech. “Thank you S-A-G so much for this. I hate to say the word ‘SAG’ at my age.” She gave an emotional, rousing tribute to the global community of actors past and present. “I’ve been angsting about what to say tonight, and I’ve been waiting for inspiration. And then it came. To all those people with whom I have shared my professional life: the actors. I will talk about actors, oh my God, what a brilliant idea. So original. I like to think inside the box,” she said, addressing the crowd of her peers. “It is you, you: actors, that I want to thank,” she said. “For your wit, and your humor, all the giggles, all the laughter — I’ve laughed my whole life, honestly. Your perception, your generosity, your intelligence and your incredible energy. And your helpless dedication to our chosen profession…Together we laugh, we weep, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up and we suffer diarrhea.” — Hilton Dresden

Michael Keaton Emotionally Dedicates Win to Late Nephew Who Died From Drug Use

After winning the SAG Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for Dopesick, Michael Keaton offered deep reflections on the night, the craft of acting and his Dopesick role, and he became emotional when talking about his late nephew, who died from drug use. “There’s massive inequity in the world. In Dopesick, when you talk about addiction, the way to heal the problem is to accept that you have a problem,” he said. “Not our country, the entire world, economically, racially, socially, financially, there’s massive inequity in the world. There just is. There’s fair and there’s unfair. There’s not a lot of room in between. I can feel right now the rolling thunder of eye rolling coming across people saying to me things like, ‘shut up and dribble,’ ‘shut up and act.’ The acting I’ll quit. The shutting up, not so much. I’m blessed to do something that might improve someone’s life.” After thanking the cast and crew, Keaton had to take a moment to pause as he choked back tears. “Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam. I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts.” When the camera showed those in the audience, many could be seen visibly emotional. — Lexy Perez