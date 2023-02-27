Most Memorable SAG Awards Moments: Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh’s Historic Wins, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Nepo Baby Comment, Sally Field’s Iconic Career Honored

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were full of laughable, emotional and inspirational moments. From Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh making history with their SAG Award wins to Jamie Lee Curtis’ nepo baby comment amid the viral debate, here are some of the night’s most memorable moments.

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Herself a Nepo Baby

The ceremony kicked off with its traditional “I Am An Actor” opening segment, featuring Niecy Nash, of Dahmer, talking about being inspired to be “Black, fabulous, and on TV” as a child, and her first act: “Turn around in a circle and let my family get a load of me.” Bob Odenkirk also joined in, pretending to forget his final line: “I am an actor.” Jamie Lee Curtis was next, grinning as she remembered her first project, Operation Petticoat, and mirthfully called herself a “nepo baby.” She attributed her firing from Petticoat to allowing her to audition for the iconic Halloween franchise. Read more here. — Hilton Dresden

Ke Huy Quan Makes History With SAG Award Win

Ke Huy Quan won the award for best supporting actor at the SAG Awards for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniels, Kwan and Scheinert. Orlando Bloom presented the award. In his speech, Quan said: “This is a really emotional moment for me. Recently, I was told that if I would win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change. When I stepped away from acting, it’s because there were so few opportunities.” He went on to recognize his fellow castmates and fellow Asian nominees. Quan is the first Vietnamese-American actor ever to be nominated and, as he said in his speech, the first Asian actor to ever win in this category at the SAG Awards. He’s the only non-white male actor nominated individually at this year’s ceremony. Read more here. — Hilton Dresden

… As Well As Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh took home the award for best female actor in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win the individual acting honor. “I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I am up against titans,” she continued, trying to hold back tears. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every single girl that looks like me.” Read more here. — Carly Thomas

Sally Field Reflects on Iconic Career

Field was given the acting guild’s highest honor: the Life Achievement Award, recognizing “career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.” Referencing her extensive, iconic filmography, she said “I’ve been Mrs. Doubtfire’s employer, Forrest Gump’s mother, Lincoln’s wife and Spider-Man’s aunt,” continuing: “Sometimes I have been lucky enough to be a part of projects whose screenplays were so good that my hands shook the first time I read them. … They opened and revealed parts of myself I would not have known otherwise. I’ve worked my whole life. In all of these almost 60 years, there is not a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor.” Read more here. — Hilton Dresden

Quinta Brunson Praises ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast

The cast of Abbott Elementary kept the laughs coming while accepting outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series award. Quinta Brunson took to the stage to accept the honor alongside cast members Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph. After thanking their peers for the honor, Bruson explained that the award meant a lot “because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me.” Read more here. — Katherine Schaffstall

Brendan Fraser Shares Inspirational Words to Other Actors

Brendan Fraser, who won best male actor in a leading role for his performance in The Whale, shared what he learned from playing the role and inspirational and powerful words for other actors. “He’s [Charlie] someone who is on a raft of regrets, but he’s in a sea of hope. And I’ve been at that sea and I rode that wave lately and it’s been powerful and good, and I’ve also had that wave smash me down to the ocean floor and dragged my face along there and wound up on some strange beach in a different world and wondering, where am I now? And I just want you to know … all the actors out there who have gone through that or are going through that, I know how you feel. Believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you’ll get to where you need to go. Have courage.” Read more here. — Carly Thomas

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Big

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once took home best cast, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actresss. Lead actress Yeoh gave co-star James Hong, who recently celebrated his 94th birthday, the opportunity to give a speech on behalf of the ensemble. The actor noted that his first film was made 70 years ago and featured Clark Gable. “Back in those days, [Asian roles] were played by [white] guys with their eyes taped because producers said that Asians were not good enough and they were not ‘box office,’” said Hong. “But look at us now!” Read more here. — Tyler Coates