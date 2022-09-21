Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot Reteam for ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

Eddie Murphy is reteaming with key original Beverly Hills Cop castmembers for their long-awaited sequel for Netflix.

Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have boarded Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, reuniting with Eddie Murphy in his iconic role of officer Axel Foley. The storyline for Beverly Hills Cop 4, which has started production, remains under wraps.

Mark Molloy was earlier brought on board to direct the sequel, which Will Beall wrote. Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Melissa Reid are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, along with Murphy, while Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will executive produce.

The new project is the result of a one-time licensing deal between Netflix and Paramount. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were on board to direct the long-awaited fourth installment of the series, but Molloy will replace them after the duo left to direct Warner Bros.’ Batgirl.

Murphy’s character of officer Axel Foley first appeared in the 1984 classic as a fish out of water Detroit police officer who goes to Beverly Hills to solve his best friend’s murder. Murphy went on to star in the hit 1987 sequel and the poorly received 1994 film.

In 2016, Paramount took Beverly Hills Cop 4 off its release schedule. At the time, the studio had Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce the project, which was to bring Murphy back to star as Foley.

