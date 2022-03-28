Oscars: Beyonce Delivers Stunning Opening Performance From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars with a satellite performance from the tennis courts of Compton, California. She was joined by a full entourage of dancers in pale green gowns to match her own feathery ensemble and the green surfaces of the tennis courts, like the ones where the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, played growing up.

Live from the Dolby Theatre, the iconic tennis stars introduced Beyoncé’s performance, and are two of the real-life subjects depicted in the film for which the singer is nominated: King Richard. She wrote the song “Be Alive” with Dixson, and received the first Oscar nomination of her career for the project, though she’s performed at the Academy Awards three times before: in 2005, she sang three of the nominated songs — “Learn to Be Lonely” from The Phantom of the Opera, “Believe” from The Polar Express and “Vois sur ton Chemin (Look to Your Path)” from The Chorus. In 2007, she sang three of the nominated songs from Dreamgirls, which she starred in alongside Jennifer Hudson. She was joined by co-star, and Oscar winner, Hudson to sing “Love You I Do” and “Listen,” and fellow castmembers Anika Noni Rose and Keith Robinson for “Patience.” Then, in 2009, she joined host Hugh Jackman for a medley tribute to different movie songs and was accompanied by Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and the USC Trojan Marching Band.

For tonight’s performance at the Compton courts, a full, equally viridescent orchestra accompanied Beyoncé as she belted the track, which set an exciting, thunderous tone for the show to come. Footage of young black women, one of them astride a black stallion, walking through the streets of Compton preceded the performance. The “Be Alive” performance included intricate choreography, a powerful shout-out to Compton and unparalleled glamour.

In addition to best song, King Richard was nominated in the best picture, best supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis, best actor for Will Smith, best original screenplay and best editing categories.

In original song, Beyoncé and Dixson are up against Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for the title track on No Time to Die, Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Diane Warren for “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days and Van Morrison for “Down to Joy” from Belfast. All of the other nominated tracks are expected to be performed as well, aside from the Belfast track, with Morrison not able to appear due to touring conflicts.